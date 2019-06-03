Attack EVMs, hold door-to-door campaigns: Mamata Banerjee's strategy after Lok Sabha election

She fought an intense and often bitter campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lok Sabha election 2019 but was unable to stop the rise of the saffron party in West Bengal. For Mamata Banerjee, the last several days since the result - announced on May 23 - have been both glum as well as for introspection.

The Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister has continued to be rather belligerent despite BJP claiming a record 18 seats here. The party had no presence in West Bengal before Lok Sabha election 2014 when it won two seats. This year, it campaigned with grit and determination - pointing out the maladies of the state administration. For Mamata, it was no less than war. She launched into a scathing tirade against BJP leaders - including PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. And while the result was hardly to her liking, Mamata feels it is time to once again point fingers at the polling process. "We will launch a door-to-door campaign to save democracy. We do not want EVMs and must return to the ballot. There should also be a fact-finding committee on EVMs," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday.

Several Opposition leaders have often attempted to point the accusatory finger at EVMs rather than admitting they do not enjoy much support from voters at large. By once again casting aspersions on EVMs, Mamata has firmly entrenched herself in the camp of EVM doubters.

Previously, Mamata had even slammed the Election Commission and said it works on the directions of BJP. She had gone to the extent of saying that EC officials are members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. And while West Bengal saw rampant violence in every phase of voting in Lok Sabha election 2019, she kept blaming the BJP for it. With a number of TMC officials switching sides and crossing over to the BJP since the result of Lok Sabha election 2019, Mamata's frustration has appear to have only increased manifold.