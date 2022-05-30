हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rakesh Tikait

Attackers throw ink at Rakesh Tikait, chant 'Modi-Modi'- Watch

In a 30-second long video shared by the news agency ANI, the BKU leader's face is seen smeared with black ink and his supporter are seen shouting and throwing chairs at people who are said to have attacked Tikait. 

Attackers throw ink at Rakesh Tikait, chant 'Modi-Modi'- Watch
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was attacked with black ink in Bengaluru while he was addressing a press conference to dismiss the allegations made by prominent farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar. A video of the incident emerged as on social media platforms. In a 30-second long video shared by the news agency ANI, the BKU leader's face is seen smeared with black ink and his supporter are seen shouting and throwing chairs at people who are said to have attacked Tikait. The attackers were also heard chanting 'Modi- Modi' after throwing the ink at Tikait.

The scuffle between Tikait's supporters and the people who did the act of throwing ink at the farmer leader broke after the incident and people can be seen throwing chairs at each other in the video. 

Rakesh Tikait a prominent farmer leader who spearheaded farmers' protest against Central Government was in Bengaluru, addressing a press conference when around a  of dozen people barged into the venue and threw ink at him.

Tikait accused the state BJP government of not providing security at the venue. “No security was provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

