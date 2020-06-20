Mischievous interpretation: PMO issues clarification after political row over PM Modi's remark over Galwan valley standoff

New Delhi: The government on Saturday (June 20) said that some quarters were giving mischievous interpretation to remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the all-party meeting chaired on Friday to discuss the situation at the India-China border along Galwan Valley.

Issuing clarification on the PM Modi's remark that no one entered Indian territory and no Indian posts were taken over, the government stated that the Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress Line of Actual Control (LAC). "In fact, he specifically emphasized that in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges, Indian forces now decisively counter any violations of LAC," the govt said.

"Focus of PM's remarks at all-party meeting was events of June 15 at Galwan that led to loss of lives of 20 soldiers. The Prime Minister’s observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces. The sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC on that day," the statement from the PMO read.

The statement read that the words of PM Modi that 'those who tried to transgress our land were taught a befitting lesson by our brave sons of soil', succinctly summed up the ethos and the values of our armed forces.

The PMO added that during the all-party meet on riday, it was made clear that the goverment will not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.

"What is Indian territory is clear from the map of India. This government is strongly and resolutely committed to that. At the all-party meet on Friday, it was briefed in great detail how over the last 60 years, more than 43,000 sq.km has been yielded under circumstances with which this country is well aware. It was also made clear that this government will not allow any unilateral change of the LAC," the statement read.