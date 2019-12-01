हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Border Security Force

Attempts are being made by our enemies to destablise Kashmir: MoS Home Nityanand Rai on BSF's 55th Raising Day

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai said on 55th Raising Day of BSF that attempts are being made by our enemies to destabilise Kashmir Valley but BSF is maintaining strict vigil to thwart these attempts. 

ANI Photo

The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 55th Raising Day in Delhi on Sunday (December 1). Addressing the event, BSF Director General Vivek Kumar Johri said that consistent efforts are being made by anti-India forces to infiltrate though the border but steps are taken by the BSF to deal with this issue. 

"There are consistent efforts to infiltrate through the border. Recently, we have taken measures to deal and handle drone intrusion incidents in border area,"Johri said. He added that BSF is working closely with intelligence agencies to keep the borders safe.

Rai added that the BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to work for the welfare of BSF personnel and steps have been taken to ensure than jawans get to spend 100 days in a year with their families.

"Govt is doing everything to allow jawans to spend 100 days in a year with their families. There have been multiple efforts from the government to give all possible facilities to jawans of Central Armed Police Forces," remarked Rai.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to the BSF personnel on the occasion of its 55th Raising Day of the Central armed force and said that BSF been 'diligently protecting our borders'.

"Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSF`s Raising Day. This force has been diligently protecting our borders. During natural disasters and crisis situations, BSF personnel have always worked hard to serve our citizens," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The BSF is mandated to guard 4,096.7 km India-Bangladesh border and 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. It came into existence on December 1, 1965. It is a Central Armed Police Force charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and preventing transnational crime at the same, it has various active roles during an outbreak of war.

