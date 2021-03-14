Attention Delhiites! Water supply to be hit in several areas till Sunday evening

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed that the water supply will be hit in several areas in the national capital till Sunday (March 14, 2021) evening.

The water supply has been affected, particularly in East Delhi, due to repair and interconnection work, the DJB informed.

They said, "Several residents of Vikas Kunj, reported major leakages in the GK main which led to water entering the basement of their homes, causing a threat to the building/structure/property. Taking immediate cognisance of the situation, DJB started the repair/interconnection work."

The Delhi Jal Board added, "This repair work has had an adverse impact on the water supply, particularly in East Delhi. This repair work may take a few more hours, after which water supply shall be restored - most likely by today evening. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

According to DJB, these are will be affected -- Laxmi Nagar, Chitra Vihar, East Azad Nagar, Gazipur, Dallupura, Trilokpuri, New Kondli, Shahdara, Mandawali and Patparganj area, Mayur Vihar phase-1&2, Shalimar Park, Vishkarma Park, Pandav Nagar and its adjoining areas.

Earlier on March 11, the DJB had issued an advisory for the people that due to the repair work of the pipeline, the water supply will remain affected between 10 am on Friday and 10 am on Saturday.

