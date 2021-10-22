Attention Delhiites! You can now rent THESE 25 parks for public events, details here

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has reportedly decided to rent out nearly 25 “well-maintained” parks for entertainment, performance and other cultural events.

According to the Hindustan Times report, these 25 parks are located in Delhi’s Hauz Khas, Asita-Yamuna riverfront, Sanjay Lake, Astha Kunj in Nehru Place, Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, two district parks in Dwarka, and Coronation Park among other areas.

DDA has divided these parks in two categories— open park spaces and parks with amphitheatres and boat clubs on their premises. These parks can be rented by individuals, registered cultural and educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities, registered NGOs, residents welfare associations and companies, Times of India reported.

It is to be noted that these parks cannot be booked for political functions or wedding ceremonies.

“The idea is to encourage people to use the facilities. Currently, footfall at these parks is negligible, but with this initiative, we hope that citizens’ engagement will increase now. We have prepared a policy in this regard,” a senior DDA official told HT.

“Cooking will not be allowed inside the park. Only ready-to-eat food will be permitted. The park can be booked for six to 12 hours and the events can be organised between 6am and 8pm during winter and 5am and 9pm in summer,” the official added.

The booking charges for these parks will be nominal, the DDA officer said.

Live TV