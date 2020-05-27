Attention students, tweets HRD Minister, to make major announcement for students this evening

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday said that a major announcement will be made this evening regarding the students who are currently not in the same district as their board examination centre.

The HRD Minister took to Twitter and said, “Students who are currently not in the same district as their board examination centre, we have a major announcement coming their way this evening.

It may be recalled that the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE would be conducting the CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2020 in the month of July. It is important to note that earlier HRD Minister had confirmed that the remaining board exams would be conducted in the own schools of the students.

The Union HRD Minister is also set to address the heads of whopping 45,000 Higher Education Institutions on Thursday (May 28) at 3 pm, at a webinar organised by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

During the webinar, the HRD minister will be speaking on the topic - Turn challenges into opportunities: COVID-19 pandemic and measures to combat by Higher Education institutions of India.

"Interacting LIVE with 45,000 HEIs on May 28 at 3 PM via a webinar (organised by @NAAC_India). I will be talking about turning the challenges of #COVID19 pandemic into opportunities. Feel free to share your suggestion/query with me on @DrRPNishank (my handle) or @HRDMinistry," the HRD minister had tweeted.

"At a time when a pandemic like Corona is causing distress to many in the world. We need to look for solutions to fight this crisis," he said in a video.

The minister had previously conducted webinars during the lockdown to address the concerns faced by the parents of students. Many academic activities including examinations, assessments and regular classes were postponed or suspended, owing to the lockdown. While a lot of institutions have pushed for online classes, teachers' and students' bodies all over the country have raised their voices against them.

The Human Resource Development Minister also announced that Rs. 4371.90 Crore has been sanctioned as revised cost estimates of Six National Institutes of Technology, which include four institutes in North East India and one each in Delhi and Puducherry.

The four institutes in the North-Eastern states include Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram.