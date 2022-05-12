हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Atulchandra Kulkarni

Atul Kulkarni, Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, appointed as ADG of NIA

Kulkarni, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, is currently posted as ADG Prisons in Pune.

Atul Kulkarni, Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, appointed as ADG of NIA

Mumbai: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Atulchandra Kulkarni as the Additional Director General (ADG) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation.

The order was issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The MHA has asked the Maharashtra government to relieve Kulkarni immediately, the order said. 

The post of Inspector General of Police of the NIA has been upgraded temporarily to the rank of ADG, and Kulkarni has been appointed for a period of one year or until further orders, it added. 

Kulkarni, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, is currently posted as ADG Prisons in Pune. 

Earlier he was chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as well as joint commissioner of police (crime) in Mumbai.

Before the posting in Mumbai, he was on deputation at the Centre. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Atulchandra KulkarniADGNIAHome MinistryMHAMaharashtra
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi calls for WHO reforms at 2nd Global Covid Summit

Must Watch

PT11M46S

National Anthem Madarsa News: UP Government's big decision on recital of National Anthem in Madrasas