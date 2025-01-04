Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Bengaluru's City Civil Court granted bail to Nikita Singhania (wife), Nisha Singhania (Mother in law) and Anurag Singhania (Brother in law).

Atul Subhash suicide case | Bengaluru's City Civil Court granted bail to Nikita Singhania (wife), Nisha Singhania (Mother in law) and Anurag Singhania (Brother in law) January 4, 2025

Last year in December, Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case. The wife of Subhash, Nikita Singhania, his mother-in-law, Nisha Singhania, and his brother-in-law, Anurag Singhania, were arrested on December 15.

Following their arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Karnataka's Whitefield Shiv Kumar had said that all three accused were remanded to judicial custody. He said that the accused, Nikita Singhania, was arrested in Haryana's Gurugram. According to DCP Kumar, the other accused, including Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, were arrested near Hotel Rameshwaram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to the police, Nikita Singhania's mother, Nisha Singhania, and her brother, Anurag Singhania, were sent to judicial custody as per the order of the court.