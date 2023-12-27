

In a recent exclusive interview with Zee News's Sanya Hussain at the Zee Real Heroes Conclave, Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani made a thought-provoking statement about the role of drama in women's lives. Irani, known for her candid and outspoken nature, delved into the intricacies of women's experiences, asserting that drama is more prevalent in their lives due to the roles they play.

Irani's words, "Kisi bhi aurat se pooch lijiye, chaahe wo serial ki ho, politics ki ho, sadhaaran jeevan jeeti ho, har aurat ki zindagi mein drama zyada hota hai kyunki usne purush ki Bhumika hoti hai, drama aurat kam karti hai, purush zyada karte hain," sparked discussions on social media and beyond. The statement highlights Irani's perspective on the societal expectations placed on women and the unique challenges they face in navigating various roles.

The minister's remark becomes even more relevant in the context of her recent stance on menstrual paid leaves. Smriti Irani, known for her firm views, opposed the idea of menstrual leaves, emphasizing that it should not be considered a handicap. This viewpoint has stirred debates on workplace policies and the broader conversation about acknowledging and normalizing women's biological experiences.

