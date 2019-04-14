AUSINDEX: Indian and Australian naval exercise concludes

Indian and the Australian Navy on Sunday concluded the AUSINDEX naval exercise which was aimed at increasing bilateral maritime cooperation.

For the first time in the history of the joint naval exercise, 55 American and New Zealand's military personnel were also on board the Royal Australian Navy ships to witness the exercises.

AUSINDEX, which began on April 2, had a series of naval exercises which were designed to increase cooperation between the Indian and Australian navies. The Indian fleet was represented by INS Sahyadri, INS Ranvijay, INS Kora, INS Kiltan and submarines INS Sindhukirti. Australian Navy Ship (HMAS) Canberra, a landing helicopter dock, Newcastle and Paramatta, both frigates, a Durance-class multi-product replenishment oiler along with HMAS Collins, a conventional submarine, also participated in the maritime exercise.

The sea phase was held between April 7-11 shall be held in the Bay of Bengal.