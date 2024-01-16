Australian Envoy Relishes Chole Bhature, Jalebi, Masala Tea In Delhi; His Reaction Goes Viral

Indian food is famous for its spicy touch and whenever a foreigner tries it, they are left in awe. The same happened with Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green OAM who shared his delight after relishing delicacies like Chole Bhature, paratha, and jalebi. He also enjoyed a cup of masala tea in the capital.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Philip Green OAM stated, "Made the most of my 1st weekend of 2024 in #Delhi by savouring the delicacies of #OldDelhi -Chole Bhature at Giani's Di Hatti; paratha at Gaya Prasad Shiv Charan Paranthe Wale (since 1872!); Jalebi at Old Famous Jalebi Wala (since 1884!); & masala chai at Bhupendra's. What a blast!"

Made the most of my 1st weekend of 2024 in #Delhi by savouring the delicacies of #OldDelhi -Chole Bhature at Giani’s Di Hatti; paratha at Gaya Prasad Shiv Charan Paranthe Wale (since 1872!); Jalebi at Old Famous Jalebi Wala (since 1884!) & masala chai at Bhupendra’s.What a blast! pic.twitter.com/WQTIWhGBDt — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) January 15, 2024

Earlier on January 8, Philip Green OAM, extended support to India's 'Vocal for Local' campaign and got his beard trimmed at a local shop near his office in Delhi's Tajdar Babar Market. He shared pictures of himself getting a beard trim at the local shop.

In a post shared on X, Philip Green stated, "Got a quick beard trim this morning at Max Hairdresser near the office. Great service! Go Local! #VocalForLocal #AusomeIndia #GoDesi." The idea of the slogan 'Vocal for Local' is to promote local industries and consume local wherever possible.

While we have seen videos of United Payment Interface (UPI) surprising foreign delegates for ease of payment, Indian delicacies are yet another item that has caught the attention of foreigners for a long.