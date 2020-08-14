हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day

Australian PM Scott Morrison wishes India on Independence Day, says friendship built on trust, respect

The Australian PM said that "India is now becoming our biggest source of migrants". "Their presence has contributed to Australia becoming the mostsuccessful multicultural nation on earth," he stated. 

File Photo

NEW DELHI: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday (August 14) extended warm congratulations to India ahead of the country's Independence Day on August 15. In his message, Morrison used Hindi words to describe the friendship with India as he mentioned that it is founded upon 'bharosa' (trust) and 'samman' (respect) and marked by democracy, defence cooperation, diaspora and 'dosti' (mateship).

"The deep friendship between Australia and India is about more than trade and diplomacy. Founded on bharosa (trust) and samman (respect) - it is a friendship with depth, and marked by democracy, defence cooperation, diaspora and dosti (mateship)," Prime Minister said while hailing the relations between two nations. 

"As a longstanding friend of India, Australia joins wholeheartedly in its celebration of independence and extends our warm congratulations to the people of India," he added.

"It is because of our shared values, interests and objectives that Prime Minister Modi and Iannounced the historic elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnershipin June this year," Morrison wrote on his message to India.

"Our partnership is geared for the common good of our region and the global community, and this will be critical as we work to overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

In June, PM Modi had held virtual summit with Australian PM Morrison after his visit to India was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. 

Independence DayI-DayAugsut 15Scott MorrisonNarendra ModiAustraliaAustralian PM
