New Delhi: The Delhi-NCR residents are likely to face problems as various unions of auto, taxi and minibus drivers have decided to go on strike on Monday (April 18, 2022) to protest against rising petrol, diesel and CNG prices.

While most unions said they will be on a one-day strike, the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, which has members who drive for cab aggregators, said it will go an "indefinite" strike from Monday.

"We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday in view of no action by the government to help us by slashing prices of fuels and revising fares," President, Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, Kamaljeet Gill, was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

The unions, notably, have refused to call off their strike despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a committee to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.

General secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said the "unprecedented" hike in rates of CNG has taken a toll on auto and cab drivers.

"We know that the Delhi government is forming some committee but we need solutions to our problems which are not in sight. We are demanding that the government (Centre and Delhi) provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices," he said.

"We cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses every day as the CNG prices are galloping. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike," Soni said.

Hundreds of auto, taxi and cab drivers had staged a protest at the Delhi Secretariat recently demanding subsidy on CNG prices.

There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the national capital.

General secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch, Shyamlal Gola, said that RTV buses, numbering around 10,000, will also be off road in support of the demands to revise fares and bring down CNG prices.

Petrol and diesel prices rose by Rs 10 per litre between March 22 and April 6 -- the highest ever increase during a 16-day period since fuel prices were deregulated two decades back. On the other hand, the CNG price has risen by Rs 15.6 per kg in less than six weeks. This includes a Rs 7.50 per kg hike in April alone.

While petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 105.41 per litre, diesel is priced at Rs 96.67 per litre. Prices of CNG in the national capital, which were last hiked on April 14, currently stand at Rs 71.61 per kg.

Meanwhile, traffic is also likely to be disrupted due to dharna by residents of Ghamroj (Haryana) and surrounding villages to oppose the Sohna toll plaza coming up on Sohna road. In view of this, the Gurugram traffic police have requested all heavy vehicles to avoid this route and take alternate routes.

(With agency inputs)

