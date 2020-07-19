Auto driver, 56, died by drowning under waterlogged Minto Bridge in Delhi

Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Sunday (July 19) morning brought much-needed respite to people living in Delhi but heavy showers also led to waterlogging on several roads of the national capital.

The body of an auto driver was found near waterlogged Minto Bridge in New Delhi on Sunday (July 19) morning. The auto driver identified as Kundan died by drowning under the waterlogged Minto Bridge

Kundan's body was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard. Trackman Ramniwas Meena told ANI, "I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks. I came down, swam & retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus."

Kundan, 56, belonged to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. He was living at Shankar Market in Delhi. According to police, Kundan was driving from New Delhi Railway station towards Connaught Place and he tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through waterlogged underpass,but apparently failed. Police has registered a case in this matter.

As a result of the waterlogging, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus got stuck under the Minto Road Bridge in New Delhi. The passengers of the bus called Delhi Fire Services for the help and they were later rescued by DFS personnel who used a makeshift bridge to rescue the passengers from the bus.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with rain occurred in many places of Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.