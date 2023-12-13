trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698397
Auto Driver Caught After Reckless Stunt On Delhi's Signature Bridge Injures Cyclist - Watch

Officials said on Wednesday that they have impounded the autorickshaw and nabbed its driver Shiva, who hails from Ghaziabad.

New Delhi: A video of a man hanging from an autorickshaw and crashing into a cyclist on north Delhi’s Signature Bridge went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Police to take action. Officials said on Wednesday that they have impounded the autorickshaw and nabbed its driver Shiva, who hails from Ghaziabad.

A senior official of the Delhi Traffic Police said that the traffic personnel of the TPR Circle tracked down the autorickshaw and its driver. He said that they have issued a challan for driving dangerously, driving without a licence and violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

He added that the autorickshaw has been seized. The video, which was captured on a camera mounted on a biker’s helmet, showed a man swinging from the autorickshaw as it sped on the Signature Bridge. The man then collided with a cyclist, who fell on the road. The autorickshaw did not stop and escaped from the scene.

 

