Autumn in Kashmir brings tourism boost; over 25 lakh tourists visited so far

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley nowadays has turned red as the autumn season (HARUD) has started. It's a magical beauty that makes thousands of tourists from across India and the globe visit Kashmir. The Chinar trees in Kashmir look as if they have been decorated with layers of colours. The visuals that tourists have seen only in Bollywood films are being now witnessed by them in person.

The world-famous Mughal gardens of Kashmir have a red carpet spread of these Chinar trees with the background of Zabarwan Hills. The Nishat garden, Shalimar Bagh, Naseem Bagh, and Chinar Bagh are seeing a huge rush of tourists enjoying these beautiful visuals and taking photos in these breathtakingly beautiful locations.

Pooja a Tourist from Chandigarh said, "I am loving it here. I came specially for the leaves, as I have seen in Mohabbatein Movie. We wanted to experience it and we love it. Kashmir is so beautiful. It's amazing, especially the weather and I will say that everyone should come here. We always saw it in movies but finally got to see it in real life. We are taking pictures and videos and sharing them on social media so that more people can come here."

Some of the tourists visiting have just read about Autumn and have never seen it. As the rest of India does not have 4 seasons like the Kashmir Valley.

"It's beautiful I have also visited the pinjore gardens in Chandigarh which is inspired by this and it's nowhere comparable to this, This is so much better and beautiful. The calm and crisp air, and autumn is very beautiful," said Surbhi, a Tourist from Delhi.

This season gives an amazing experience and the feel of Kashmir, which has always been a favourite destination for Bollywood film makers as evident in several movies. People have come to Kashmir to witness the beauty of nature.

Anchal Khare a tourist said "It is so beautiful and it's my first-time witnessing autumn, It's a true experience. I would suggest that people should come to Kashmir during this season. It's perfect and the environment is also very good."

The government has also announced special festivities for the tourists coming to the Valley during the Autumn season. Tourist department have made special arrangements for visitors so that every tourist should have comfort while visiting Kashmir. Autumn had already remained a bumper season from tourism point of view. This year, more than 25 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir so far, and this number is the highest in the last 75 years.