Avalanche hits Chorabari Glacier of Kedarnath Dham, no casualty reported

Kedarnath: An avalanche occurred in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier at Kedarnath Dham on Thursday, said the Rudraprayag administration. The incident took place on Thursday evening. No damage has been registered due to this, the official said adding that they are keeping an eye on the area and monitoring it. Chorabari Glacier is situated at a distance of about 5 km behind Kedarnath temple. It is raining heavily in the state for the last few days.

National Highway (NH)- 109 at Rudraprayag was blocked on Thursday, with long queues of vehicles after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag.

The blockage of the NH lead to long queues of vehicles being formed on both sides of the road. Senior scientist of India Metrological Department (IMD), RK Jenamani informed about an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the upcoming two days.

"Orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Uttarakhand from 23rd to 25th Sept. Rain is expected to increase over western UP tomorrow," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

The weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulleting by the IMD this morning said, "a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India for next few days followed by a reduction thereafter."