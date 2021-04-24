हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Avalanche

Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, alert issued

A BRO official confirmed the sliding down of a glacier in the area, where labourers are engaged in road construction work. A BRO team was rushed to the spot but there is no clue yet on the damage caused, he said. 

Avalanche in Uttarakhand&#039;s Chamoli, alert issued
File Photo

Gopeshwar: An avalanche occurred in an area close to the Niti valley near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday (April 23). Information was received about a part of a glacier collapsing beyond Sumna Chawki near Malari in the Niti valley, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials, who were on their way to the spot, said. No contact has so far been established with the area due to heavy snowfall, they added.

A BRO official confirmed the sliding down of a glacier in the area, where labourers are engaged in road construction work. A BRO team was rushed to the spot but there is no clue yet on the damage caused, he said. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted about the incident, saying an alert has been issued and he is in constant touch with the BRO and the district administration for updates. In another tweet, Rawat said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate cognizance of the incident and assured the state of all help.

In February, a glacier burst killed nearly 80 people in Chamoli while many went missing.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AvalancheUttarakhandChamoliBROSumna ChawkiNiti Valley
Next
Story

Indian Air Force ferries Oxygen containers amid severe COVID-19 crisis

Must Watch

PT1M9S

viral video: man helps seal to free from plastic fire but then what happened | Viral Video