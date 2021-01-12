Avian Influenza: More cases confirmed in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying on Tuesday (January 12, 2021) informed that more cases of Avian Influenza (H5N8) have been confirmed in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, additional cases of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in HCL-Khetri Nagar in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan and in dead crows and pelican in a zoological park, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. They also informed about the confirmed cases in dead crows in Jagnoli and Fatehpur village in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Avian Influenza is also confirmed in a poultry sample from the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh received on Tuesday from NIHSAD (National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases - Bhopal).

Notably, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has issued an advisory on the testing protocol to states, encouraging them to undertake screening at state level ensuring suitable biosecure facilities.

After the confirmation of the spread of Avian Influenza in Maharashtra through samples of dead birds, a central team has been deputed to visit Maharashtra and Gujarat to monitor the epicentres of AI outbreak in those states.

"Constant efforts to generate awareness about Avian Influenza and how to deal with the situation is being shared among the general public through various media platforms including social media platforms like Twitter," said the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

They added, "States are advised to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations."

