'Avoid Travel To Iran, Stay In Touch Of Indian Embassy': MEA Issues Advisory Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs asked Indians in Iran to remain in touch with the Indian embassy in Tehran.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid the growing tension in the Middle East and Israel's anticipated counterattack against Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs of India has issued an advisory asking Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Iran. The ministry also asked Indians in Iran to remain in touch with the Indian embassy in Tehran.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

This is a developing story.

