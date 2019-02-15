Awantipora attack: Govt releases names of slain CRPF personnel

A day after forty CRPF personnel were killed and several injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Friday released the names of the martyrs whose bodies have been identified.
The CRPF has confirmed that a total of 40 CRPF personnel are confirmed dead. Of the total bodies, 36 bodies have been identified whereas four remain unidentified as of now.
On Thursday, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into the bus in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. The bus was part of a 78 vehicles convoy of CRPF travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those responsible for the attack will pay "a very heavy price" and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.
In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling" and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished.
Here is the list of the names of the identified CRPF personnel:
1. Ct/Gd Rathod Nitin Shivaji 03rd KOS Dist-Baldana, Maharashtra
2. Ct/Gd Virendra Singh 45 KOS, Dist-Udamsingh Nagar, Uttrakhand
3. HC/RO Awadhesh Kumar Yadav 45 KOS, Dist-Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh
4. Ct/Gd Ratan Kumar Thakur 45 Bn KOS, Dist- Bhagalpur, Bihar
5. Ct/Dvr Pankaj Kumar Tripathi 53 KOS, Dist-Maharajgunj , Uttar Pradesh
6. Ct/Gd Jeet Ram 92 KOS, Dist- Bharatpur, Rajasthan
7. Ct/Wm Amit kumar 92 KOS, Dist- Shamli, Uttar Pradesh
8. Ct/Bug Vijay kr Mourya 92 Kos, Dist Deoria, Uttar Pradesh
9.Ct/Gd Kulwinder singh 92 KOS, Dist Anandpur Sahib, Punjab
10.HC/Gd Maneswar Basumatari 98B KOS, Dist – Baksa, Assam
11.ASI/GD Mohan Lal 110 KOS, Dist- Uttarkashi, Uttrakhand
12.HC/GD Sanjay Kumar Sinha 176 KOS, Dist - Patna, Bihar
13.Hc/Gd Ram Vakeel 176 KOS, Dist- Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh
14.HC/GD Naseer Ahmad 76 JMU Rajouri, J&K
15.HC/DVR Jaimal Singh 76 JMU, District- Moga, Punjab
16.CT/GD Sukhjinder Singh 76 JMU, District- Tarantaran, Punjab
17.CT/Bug Tilak Raj 76 JMU Kangra, Himachal Pradesh
18.CT/GD Rohitash Lamba 76 JMU Jaipur, Rajasthan
19.HC/GD Vijay Soreng 82 SNR, Distt-Gumla, Jharkhand
20.Ct/GD Vasantha Kumar VV 82 SNR, Distt-Wayanad, Kerala
21.Ct/GD Subramanian G 82 SNR, Dist-Tuticorin, Tamilnadu
22.Ct/GD Guru H 82 SNR, Distt-Mandya, Karnataka
23. Ct/Gd Manoj Kr Behra 82 SNR Distt- Cuttack, Orrissa
24. HC/Crypto Narayan LalGurjar 118 SNR District- Rajsamand, Rajasthan
25. CT/GD Pradeep Kumar 21 SNR, District- Shamli, Uttar Pradesh
26. HC/GD HemrajMeena Bn SNR NOK, District- Kota, Rajasthan
27. CT/GD Ramesh Yadav 61 SNR District- Varanasi, UP
28. HC/GD Sanjay Rajput 115 SNR Distt-Buldhana, Maharashtra
29. Ct/Cook Koushal Kumar Rawat 115 SNR, PO-PratapPura, Uttar Pradesh
30. Ct/GD Pradeep Singh 115 SNR, Distt-Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh
31. Ct/GD ShyamBabu 115 SNR, Dist-Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh
32. Ct/GD Ajit Kumar Azad 115 SNR, Distt-Unnao, Uttar Pradesh
33. CT/WC Maninder SinghAttri 75 SNR, Distt-Gurdaspur, Punjab
34. Ct/GD Ashvni Kumar Kaochi 35 SNR, Distt-Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
35. Ct/Gd Sudip Biswas 98 KOS Dist Nadia, West Bengal
36. Ct/Gd Sivachandran C 92 Kos Dist Ariyalur, Tamilnadu