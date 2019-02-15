Awantipora attack: Govt releases names of slain CRPF personnel

A day after forty CRPF personnel were killed and several injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Friday released the names of the martyrs whose bodies have been identified.

The CRPF has confirmed that a total of 40 CRPF personnel are confirmed dead. Of the total bodies, 36 bodies have been identified whereas four remain unidentified as of now.

On Thursday, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into the bus in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. The bus was part of a 78 vehicles convoy of CRPF travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those responsible for the attack will pay "a very heavy price" and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.

In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling" and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished.

when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Here is the list of the names of the identified CRPF personnel:

1. Ct/Gd Rathod Nitin Shivaji 03rd KOS Dist-Baldana, Maharashtra

2. Ct/Gd Virendra Singh 45 KOS, Dist-Udamsingh Nagar, Uttrakhand

3. HC/RO Awadhesh Kumar Yadav 45 KOS, Dist-Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh

4. Ct/Gd Ratan Kumar Thakur 45 Bn KOS, Dist- Bhagalpur, Bihar

5. Ct/Dvr Pankaj Kumar Tripathi 53 KOS, Dist-Maharajgunj , Uttar Pradesh

6. Ct/Gd Jeet Ram 92 KOS, Dist- Bharatpur, Rajasthan

7. Ct/Wm Amit kumar 92 KOS, Dist- Shamli, Uttar Pradesh

8. Ct/Bug Vijay kr Mourya 92 Kos, Dist Deoria, Uttar Pradesh

9.Ct/Gd Kulwinder singh 92 KOS, Dist Anandpur Sahib, Punjab

10.HC/Gd Maneswar Basumatari 98B KOS, Dist – Baksa, Assam

11.ASI/GD Mohan Lal 110 KOS, Dist- Uttarkashi, Uttrakhand

12.HC/GD Sanjay Kumar Sinha 176 KOS, Dist - Patna, Bihar

13.Hc/Gd Ram Vakeel 176 KOS, Dist- Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh

14.HC/GD Naseer Ahmad 76 JMU Rajouri, J&K

15.HC/DVR Jaimal Singh 76 JMU, District- Moga, Punjab

16.CT/GD Sukhjinder Singh 76 JMU, District- Tarantaran, Punjab

17.CT/Bug Tilak Raj 76 JMU Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

18.CT/GD Rohitash Lamba 76 JMU Jaipur, Rajasthan

19.HC/GD Vijay Soreng 82 SNR, Distt-Gumla, Jharkhand

20.Ct/GD Vasantha Kumar VV 82 SNR, Distt-Wayanad, Kerala

21.Ct/GD Subramanian G 82 SNR, Dist-Tuticorin, Tamilnadu

22.Ct/GD Guru H 82 SNR, Distt-Mandya, Karnataka

23. Ct/Gd Manoj Kr Behra 82 SNR Distt- Cuttack, Orrissa

24. HC/Crypto Narayan LalGurjar 118 SNR District- Rajsamand, Rajasthan

25. CT/GD Pradeep Kumar 21 SNR, District- Shamli, Uttar Pradesh

26. HC/GD HemrajMeena Bn SNR NOK, District- Kota, Rajasthan

27. CT/GD Ramesh Yadav 61 SNR District- Varanasi, UP

28. HC/GD Sanjay Rajput 115 SNR Distt-Buldhana, Maharashtra

29. Ct/Cook Koushal Kumar Rawat 115 SNR, PO-PratapPura, Uttar Pradesh

30. Ct/GD Pradeep Singh 115 SNR, Distt-Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh

31. Ct/GD ShyamBabu 115 SNR, Dist-Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh

32. Ct/GD Ajit Kumar Azad 115 SNR, Distt-Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

33. CT/WC Maninder SinghAttri 75 SNR, Distt-Gurdaspur, Punjab

34. Ct/GD Ashvni Kumar Kaochi 35 SNR, Distt-Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

35. Ct/Gd Sudip Biswas 98 KOS Dist Nadia, West Bengal

36. Ct/Gd Sivachandran C 92 Kos Dist Ariyalur, Tamilnadu