'Awareness and Empowerment are the two most essential features for a Cohesive growth of a Nation': Lipi Khandhar

Being born and brought up in Ahmedabad, a city of entrepreneurship, the understanding of trade and commerce was strongly imbibed in Lipi who was raised by a very humble, intellectual, honest, open-minded and actively working parents. She feels that she always had this uncanny sense, understanding as well as value of every penny, privilege and opportunity that came by her way while growing up as a kid. Having the affinity towards the medical field and being also good at academics right from her primary school days, Lipi went on to attain the degree in medicine to qualify as a Doctor in Dentistry. Subsequently however, few years later, she got inclined towards business and ran a successful company as a young and dynamic female entrepreneur.

An avid reader, who worked extensively both as medical professional and a business entrepreneur, Lipi dealt with massive number of people from varied cadres of life and trades based out of different geographical locations within and outside India. During that journey, she got an off-hand ground level exposure, understanding and experience of the socio-economic issues of people hailing from the not so privileged background of the Society. She was astonished to have noticed the two distinct and unequal segments of people i.e. both highly privileged and appallingly unprivileged, prevailing simultaneously at the same given time in our Society. Being baffled with the existence of such disparity in the state and the country governed especially by the most efficient and growth oriented Leader whose Government relentlessly works for the cohesive progress of all its citizens irrelevant to their background, caste, creed and community.

Her curiousness to retrieve an answer to such underlying issue compelled her to travel across the rural areas as well as the vicinity of lower class income people in the state. Pursuant to her extensive strategic research, she identified the existence of substantial lack of awareness amongst people about availing the well-structured Yojanas, Policies, Subsidies, Support and Opportunities framed by the most effective, compassionate and people oriented government that this country has seen ever since India’s Independence.

Having a strong belief in the ideology that contribution is the highest source of human fulfilment, Lipi incepted the idea of forming a non-profit organisation known as Know Your Rights (“KYR”). KYR has been essentially formed with an objective to create a platform that shall be instrumental in bridging the gap between the Government and the Citizens by creating awareness amongst

the people about the policies framed and declared by the government that shall work as the right resource system for growth and benefits covering all the areas and segments of the society.

Lipi, a qualified Lawyer who is pursuing Master Degree in Law with major in Human Rights, firmly believes that spreading awareness amongst the people about the government’s policies is imperative, especially in the rural areas (forming over 2/3rd population of this massive country). KYR envisages and is strongly committed to act as the right tool to bridge that gap between the government and the citizens.

She interestingly refers that ever since she turned legally adult to have become entitled for her first driving license and the right to vote, the present government has been at helm in her state of Gujarat under which she has felt immensely secured and safe as a female. She firmly believes that the ideology and the energy of the leader of any Team, Company or Organisation rubs and reflects on its members/people. The present leader of this nation not only possesses the vision of making one strong India, but also has the capability to deliver as well as the intent of working relentlessly towards achieving that. Being truly inspired with the work ethic and vision for cohesive growth of Mr. Modi led government, KYR focuses and works in a structured manner undertaking various events and initiatives (by means of both online and offline tools) with the aim to transmit the awareness of government policies to be rightfully availed in the rural areas.

Amongst various activities, one of the key initiatives that KYR undertakes is hosting events in different districts to apprise the Sarpanch (presiding officer of the Village) of the government policies in detail vide interactive Sarpanch Samvaad.

She dreams and believes that the strong Human Resource with an average age of merely 35 years, India is not only capable but absolutely slated to be the deserving super power democracy of this world. KYR endeavours and works deeply towards empowering and raising the weaker sections of the society by making them amply able and capable in the right manner out of creating in them the awareness of the possible opportunities, instead of making them feel pity by merely donating them money and commodities as charity.

Awareness and Empowerment, according to Lipi, are the two most essential characteristics for achieving an overall developed Society. For attaining a cohesive growth in a massive country of

1.4 billion people with diverse communities, the alignment of the Government and its Citizens is imperative. KYR pledges and envisages to work relentlessly across the nation for creating the well-needed awareness amongst the people to enable the most effective outcome that this acting government and country truly deserves.

“The Greater Good lies in empowering the weaker ones and forming a just and equitable Society with equal opportunities for all”.

