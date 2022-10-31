Ayesha Amin Nigam is gracing the fashion world with her creative visionary AyeWorks

The world of fashion is widening every minute and you will find millions of individuals claiming to be fashion icons. So, how do you spot authentic ones? Well, they don't just grab your eyes for a sec, their style statement will have a long-lasting impact on you! Ayesha Amin Nigam, too, belongs to that narrow niche. Don't call yourself a fashion enthusiast if you aren't aware of her name and deeds!

This fashion stylist has got some amazeballs style sense that will leave you stunned. A pinch of saas is what you will find in her every outfit. Ayesha Amin Nigam's panache is rightly reflected on her Instagram work page, 'AyeWorks.'

She established her own style consultancy where she helped several brands as a creative director and stylist on their campaigns. A glimpse of this can be seen on AyeWorks. In the nick of time, the style icon and her work have caused ripples in the world of fashion. And in such a way that several who's who of Tinseltown are swayed by it. Needless to say, Ayesha Amin Nigam is revolutionising the look of the fashion sphere inch by inch.

She started working with the launch team of Harper's Bazaar Bride as a fashion stylist in 2013. Through this, she worked on countless covers with celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Aishwariya Rai, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, etc.

Ayesha's passion for fashion took her across the world to work on remarkable projects! She also attended Paris Couture Week. The fashion lady has also styled actress Huma Quereshi for the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and renowned comedy content creator Abhinav Chand for the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Besides these, Ayesha's illustrious work profile also includes names of style influencers and content creators like Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Ankush Bahuguna, and Abhinav Chand. Lately, she has been working with brands such as Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, Namrata Joshipura, Uniqlo, H&M, Tanishq, Titan, Taneira, etc.

Ayesha Amin Nigam is no ordinary fashion savvy. She is a trailblazer and one of the most progressive celebrity fashion stylists in India. With her style game on a strong pitch, she is bagging acclaim, building up her own game, and owning the limelight! She is a diva in all senses.

