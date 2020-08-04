Ayodhya border sealed, SPG takes charge of security ahead of Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan on August 5

The borders of Ayodhya were sealed on Tuesday (August 4), a day ahead of the much-awaited Ram Janmbhommi Pujan ceremony scheduled to take place on August 5. The SPG force is taking care of the entire security system of the holy city.

For the local residents carrying identity cards is made mandatory to keep a check on the movements of outsiders in the city. Meanwhile, no outsider will be allowed to enter the state till August 5.

Barricades are already in place in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an appeal, asking only those invited for Wednesday's Bhoomi Pujan ceremony to come to Ayodhya.

The puja ceremony has already begun in Ayodhya with the offering of special prayers to Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi as a part of an old tradition of 'Nishan Puja'.

The Nishan Pujan was conducted by the priests at the Hanumangarhi around 9 AM. The Nishan Pujan will be followed by Ram Archana which will be held in the Ram Janmabhoomi campus today for 5 hours.

Ram Charan Pujan will also be held inside the temple premises. It is believed that Lord Rama will be pleased through ‘Ram Charan Pujan. For pleasing the deity, ‘Ram Charan' is worshiped in a special way. Noted saints from Varanasi, Ayodhya, Delhi, Haridwar and South India have been invited for ‘Ram Charan Pujan.’