Ayodhya Railway Station Gets A New Name Days Ahead Of Inauguration By PM Modi

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The city of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, when he will inaugurate the newly constructed Ayodhya Dham railway station and airport. The railway station, which was earlier known as Ayodhya Junction, has been renamed as Ayodhya Dham Junction, as per the public sentiments and the guidance of the Prime Minister, said the city MP Lallu Singh on Wednesday.

The railway station and the airport are part of the grand development plan of Ayodhya, which is also gearing up for the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. The Prime Minister will oversee the preparations for the temple ceremony, which is expected to draw millions of devotees from across the country and the world.

The Ayodhya Dham railway station is a marvel of architecture and technology, blending the ancient and the modern. The station building resembles a majestic temple, with domes, pillars, arches and murals depicting the life and glory of Lord Ram. The station is also equipped with modern amenities such as lifts, escalators, tourist information centre, and medical facilities. The platforms, signboards, and other infrastructure have been refurbished and upgraded to ensure a comfortable and convenient travel experience for the passengers.

The airport, which is located about 25 km from the city, is also ready to operate domestic and international flights. The airport will boost the connectivity and accessibility of Ayodhya, which is already a popular pilgrimage and tourism destination. The airport will also facilitate the movement of dignitaries and VIPs who will attend the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally overseeing the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit and the temple ceremony. He has instructed the officials to ensure that all the protocols and guidelines are followed strictly, especially in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. He has also appealed to the people of Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh to cooperate with the administration and maintain peace and harmony.

Gaurav Dayal, the district magistrate of Ayodhya, said that the administration is prepared to handle the huge influx of visitors after the temple inauguration. He said that according to estimates, around 50,000 to 55,000 people will visit Ayodhya daily after January 22, and the administration is busy making arrangements for their accommodation, transportation, security, and sanitation.

The inauguration of the Ayodhya Dham railway station and airport, and the Ram Mandir, will mark a new chapter in the history and culture of Ayodhya, which is revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram and the capital of his kingdom. The city will soon become a symbol of India’s heritage, spirituality, and progress.

