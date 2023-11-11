Ayodhya Illuminated With 22 Lakh Diyas On Deepotsav; UP CM Yogi Performs 'Grand Aarti' - WATCH

New Delhi: On the eve of Diwali, Ayodhya celebrated 'Deepotsav' by lighting over 22 lakh earthen lamps setting a new record in Lord Rama's city. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kickstarted the 7th Deepotsav by performing 'Abhishek' of Lord Rama. During the event, environmentally friendly firecrackers were ignited in Ayodhya and a vibrant glow on the sky was cast with laser lights.

During the Deepotsav-2023 celebration, CM Yogi performed a grand 'Arti' at Saryu Ghat. UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel also participated in the Ayodhya event alongside the Chief Minister. The newly constructed temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant lights to mark the occasion.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: 'Deepotsav' celebrations underway in Ayodhya as firecrackers lit up the night sky.#Diwali pic.twitter.com/KfnzOmodBJ — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

#WATCH | UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'Aarti' during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/o8yNHOhC83 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

People from different places, including tribal people from the Pakur district of Jharkhand witnessed the grand Deepotsav. Around 48 tribal people from the Pakur district of Jharkhand have arrived in Ayodhya to celebrate Deepotsav on Saturday. The people of this tribe reside in the mountainous region and have come to Ayodhya barefooted to attend the grand Deepotsav. The Jharkhand Pradesh Shri Ram Janaki Charitable Service Trust has sent them here to participate in the Deep Utsav.