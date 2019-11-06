Ayodhya judgement: We will abide by Supreme Court decision, says Maulana Arshad Madni

Ahead of the pronouncement of judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi- Babri masjid case, Maulana Arshad Madni, president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in a press conference on Wednesday said that Babri Mosque was a mosque in terms of law and justice.

The mosque existed for almost 400 years, therefore as per Sharia, it is still a mosque. Once a mosque is always a mosque, said Maulana Arshad Madni.

He, however said that "we will abide by the Supreme Court verdict based on evidence. Madani added that people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are currently living in the atmosphare of fear.

Earlier on Monday, the Central government has given Uttar Pradesh almost 4000 extra Paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order situation in the state after the pronouncement of judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi- Babri masjid case.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted 15 companies of paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh immediately which will stay in the state till November 18.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before November 17, when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi would demit office.