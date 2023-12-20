Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust constituted to look after the construction and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, today shared crucial details related to the Ram Lalla's idol consecration ceremony. The trust said that the rituals for the January 22 consecration ceremony will start on January 16, a day after the Makar Sankranti.

"Rama Lala’s idols are being made by three sculptors- Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj and Satyanarayan Pandey. Out of the three, the idol that brings to life the tenderness of a five-year-old child will be chosen. The consecration ceremony rituals will commence on January 16. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid ji from Kashi and Lakshmikant Dikshit ji will conduct the Pran Pratishtha Puja," it said.

It said that following the consecration ceremony, there will be a 48-day cycle of mandala puja (ritualistic worship) under the leadership of Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Ji, a revered figure.

"Invitations have been extended to revered saints from all traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honour of the country in every domain. In the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi), a Tent City has been established which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds. Approximately 150 doctors from around the country have agreed to provide their services in rotation at this hospital," said the trust.

It also said that langars, community kitchens, food distribution centres and meal areas will be set up in every corner of the town to feed devotees and guests. "About 4,000 saints have been invited to participate, from all sects. Invitations have been extended to all Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, and top spiritual leaders of the Sikh and Buddhist communities, among others. Key figures from various realms such as Vamini Narayan, Art of Living, Gayatri Parivar, Media Houses, Sports, Farmers and the Art world have been invited," it said.

The trust further added that invitations have also been sent to veteran journalists active from 1984 to 1992 and to the families of Karsewaks.