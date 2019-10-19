Ayodhya land dispute case: Hindu and Muslim parties submit written submissions on 'moulding of relief'

New Delhi: Hindu Mahasabha as well as Muslim parties on Saturday submitted their alternative demands in a sealed envelope to the Supreme Court on 'moulding of relief' in the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The decision to file written submission was granted by the five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Wednesday, the day when the 40-day hearing in the case ended.

The bench asked the contesting parties to file written notes on the 'moulding of relief' or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate in three days.

'Moulding of relief' means seeking to consider new claim in the court judgement if the earlier ones are not considered.

Live TV

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in Ayodhya case after hearing arguments from all the concerned parties. The apex court is expected to deliver its judgement between November 4-15 as Chief Justice Gogoi retires from office on November 17.

The Constitution bench began the day-to-day proceedings in the Ayodhya case on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the dispute.

Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict, security has been tightened in Ayodhya. Earlier, District Magistrate Court had imposed Section 144 in the district. The decision was also taken considering the upcoming festivals. Section 144 will be in effect till December 10, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha had said in the order