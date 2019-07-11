close

Ayodhya land dispute

Ayodhya land dispute case: SC asks mediation panel to submit status report, next hearing on July 25

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the mediation panel formed to resolve the Ayodhya land dispute to submit a status report in the case by July 18. The apex court has fixed July 25 as the next date for hearing.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the mediation panel formed to resolve the Ayodhya land dispute to submit a status report in the case by July 18. The apex court has fixed July 25 as the next date for hearing.

The SC while hearing the case said that a mediation panel has been set up so their report must be submitted. "We will have to wait for a report. Let the mediators to submit a report on this," the SC said.

An application for early hearing was filed by one of the original plaintiffs - Gopal Singh Visharad saying no progress has been made in the mediation ordered by the apex court to settle the issue. The bench, while agreeing to look into the matter, had asked the plaintiff to file the necessary application to this effect.

The court had on March 8 constituted a three-member mediation panel, chaired by former Supreme court judge Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, for exploring possibilities of an amicable settlement to the land dispute. The panel also comprised Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior Madras High Court advocate Sriram Panchu.

The court had expressed the view that the proceedings must be conducted with "utmost confidentiality" to ensure its success. On May 10, the court had given time till August 15 to mediation panel to find an amicable solution to the dispute. 

