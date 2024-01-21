Ahead of Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra today said that 'Mangal Dhvani' aur auspicious sound from different musical instruments will be played from 10 am on January 22. The trust said that different musical instruments have come from different states for the grand event. "In the life consecration ceremony to be held at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya filled with devotion, there will be a grand playing of 'Mangal Dhvani' from 10 am. More than 50 captivating musical instruments, from various states, will witness this auspicious event for about 2 hours," said the trust.

The trust also said that the musical performance will be organised by Yatindra Mishra of Ayodhya in collaboration with the Kendriya Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi. "This grand concert marks an important occasion for every Indian, uniting diverse traditions in honour of Lord Shri Ram," it said.

भक्ति भाव से विभोर अयोध्या में श्री राम जन्मभूमि पर होने वाली प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में प्रातःकाल 10 बजे से 'मंगल ध्वनि' का भव्य वादन होगा। 50 से अधिक मनोरम वाद्ययंत्र, विभिन्न राज्यों से, लगभग 2 घंटे तक इस शुभ घटना का साक्षी बनेंगे। अयोध्या के यतीन्द्र मिश्र इस भव्य मंगल वादन… pic.twitter.com/hvWWbWTZiP — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 21, 2024

While Pakhawaj, Baansuri and Dholak are from Uttar Pradesh, Mardal is from Odisha, Veena from Karnataka, Santoor from Madhya Pradesh, Algoja from Punjab, Pung from Manipur, Sundari from Maharashtra, Nagada and Kali from Assam, Tambura from Chhattisgarh, Shehnai from Delhi, Ghatam from Andhra Pradesh, Ravanhattha from Rajasthan, Sitar from Jharkhand, Shrikhol and Sarod from West Bengal, Santaar from Gujarat, Pakhawaj from Bihar, Naadswaram, Tavil and Mridangam from Tamil Nadu and Hudka from Uttarakhand.

Today, on the 6th day of the Pran Pratistha rituals, puja of the deities with Havan will be done. After that the bathing of the idol with various medicated water from 114 Kalash (vases) will take place. There will be 'Vyahati Hom', night vigil, with regular evening puja and aarti.

The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.