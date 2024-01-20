Ayodhya Ram Mandir Adorned In Beautiful Flowers Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha- See Mesmerizing Pics

New Delhi: Ayodhya, situated on the banks of the Saryu River, is bustling with preparations for the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple. The main entrance of the Shri Ram temple has been adorned with flowers in anticipation of the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The temple is adorned with thousands of flowers, beautifully arranged for the upcoming grand consecration ceremony. Pictures shared by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra reveal stunning decorations inside the temple. Every corner, from pillars to ceilings to the entrance, is embellished with vibrant and beautiful flowers in Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Meanwhile, a light and laser show was organized at Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya in anticipation of the pran pratishtha ceremony. India's largest light-emitting diodes (LED) floating screen was installed at Saryu Ghat in the temple town to telecast the 'Pran Pratistha' programme live to the devotees. The length of this entire screen of floating LED screen is 69 feet and the height is 16 feet. The screen has been made by a Gujarat company to telecast the Pran Pratistha ceremony live on January 22.

Earlier today the erstwhile royal family of Bihar's Darbhanga brought precious artifacts, including a golden 'mukut' (crown), bow, and 'charan paduka' for Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

The historic consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is scheduled for January 22 during the auspicious 'Abhijeet Muhurat.' Set to commence precisely at 12:30 pm, the event will last for a symbolic 84 seconds, highlighting a careful adherence to ancient traditions and astrological considerations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha,' with a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit overseeing the main rituals. The ceremony has also extended invitations to various celebrities and distinguished personalities.