New Delhi: The newly inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Mandir featured in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's interim budget 2024 speech. Recalling Prime Minister Modi's first big announcement following the Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha' of installing 1 crore rooftop solar systems across the country, Sitharaman announced the 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana.'

According to Finance Minister, with initiative, the government aims to empower one crore households by facilitating roof-top solarisation, providing them with up to 300 units of free electricity each month. This ambitious scheme aligns with the Prime Minister's steadfast commitment, as announced on the historic day of the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The emphasis on sustainable energy solutions not only addresses the pressing need for electricity but also reflects a broader dedication to environmentally conscious policies, marking a significant stride towards a greener and more inclusive future for the nation.