Ayodhya Ram Temple Getting Ready For Inauguration, 1st Golden Door Installed

New Delhi: The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is in the final stages of preparation for the Prana Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, which will take place on January 22. The temple administration has also started the work of installing golden doors at the entrance of the temple. The pictures of the golden doors have surfaced on social media. In the pictures, one can see that gate number 11 has been fitted with a golden layer. According to information, 13 more such doors will be installed.

How Will Lord Ram's Idol Look Like

The temple administration is busy giving the final touches to the Ram Temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared a video on its social media account on Monday. The video was shot at night and showed the temple construction works. The Trust wrote on social media X, "The holy sanctum sanctorum of Lord Shri Ram Lalla is ready to welcome millions of Ram devotees from across the world with its full grandeur."

The Trust's general secretary Champat Rai revealed the form of the idol that will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple. He said that the idol will be of dark complexion, as described in the Ramcharitmanas and the Valmiki Ramayana. The Trust has decided to install one of the two dark stones made from the leaves of Karnataka in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple, and the other two will be installed at different places.

The Trust's general secretary described the idol in detail, saying, "This idol has divinity, that is, the incarnation of God, the incarnation of Vishnu. It is a son of a king as well as a royal prince and a confluence of divinity." Describing the idol in detail, Champat Rai said, "If we look from the toe to the eyebrow, this idol is four feet, three inches tall, about 51 inches high. It has a little head, crown, and halo."

Champat Rai said that the worship procedure will start from January 16, and the idol will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on the 18th. The idol's body is about one and a half tons and is made entirely of stone, of dark colour.

Ayodhya Excited For Prana Pratishtha Ceremony

The preparations for the Prana Pratishtha ceremony, which will take place on January 22 in Ramnagari Ayodhya, are in full swing and the people of Ayodhya are excited to welcome their beloved. The Prana Pratishtha of the Ram Temple will be attended by big personalities from the fields of asceticism, politics, sports, Bollywood, and business.