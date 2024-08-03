After the registration of FIR in the Ayodhya minor rape case on August 2, the district administration arrived at the residence of the accused, Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan, with a bulldozer on Saturday. Taking action over the incident, the UP government has suspended the Station and Chowki in-charges.

According to police sources, the two men raped the 12-year-old girl two months ago and recorded the act. The incident was uncovered when a recent medical examination revealed the victim was pregnant.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met with the family of the victim, who was raped in Ayodhya by two men, one of whom the CM stated was a member of the Samajwadi Party and promised strict action.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A bulldozer with the police force arrives at the bakery of SP leader Moeed Khan, the main accused in the gang rape of a minor girl, in Ayodhya.



"The bakery has been sealed after it was found illegal and action to demolish the bakery is being initiated",

"The bakery has been sealed after it was found illegal and action to demolish the bakery is being initiated," SDM Sohawal, Ashok Kumar told ANI.

The chief minister shared about the meeting on his social media platform ‘X’, he said, "I met the family members of the victim from Ayodhya, along with Dr Amit Singh Chauhan, the MLA from Bikapur constituency in Ayodhya district," the chief minister said on X.

Sharing a picture from the meeting with the family members' faces blurred, he wrote in Hindi, "The culprits will not be spared at any cost, (and) strict action will be taken against them. We are committed to getting justice for the girl."

बच्ची को हर कीमत पर न्याय दिलाने हेतु हम प्रतिबद्ध हैं।

Police had arrested the bakery owner Moid Khan and his employee Raju Khan on Friday from the Purakalandar area in connection with the case.

During his address in the assembly on Thursday, Adityanath asserted that Moid Khan was affiliated with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him," Yoge asserted.