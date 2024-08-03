Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2773388
NewsIndia
AYODHYA RAPE CASE

Ayodhya Rape Case: CM Yogi’s Bulldozer Action On Accused SP Leader Moid Khan's House

The district administration arrived at the residence of the accused, Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan, with a bulldozer on Saturday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ayodhya Rape Case: CM Yogi’s Bulldozer Action On Accused SP Leader Moid Khan's House Picture source: 'X'

After the registration of FIR in the Ayodhya minor rape case on August 2, the district administration arrived at the residence of the accused, Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan, with a bulldozer on Saturday. Taking action over the incident, the UP government has suspended the Station and Chowki in-charges. 

According to police sources, the two men raped the 12-year-old girl two months ago and recorded the act. The incident was uncovered when a recent medical examination revealed the victim was pregnant.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met with the family of the victim, who was raped in Ayodhya by two men, one of whom the CM stated was a member of the Samajwadi Party and promised strict action.

"The bakery has been sealed after it was found illegal and action to demolish the bakery is being initiated," SDM Sohawal, Ashok Kumar told ANI.

The chief minister shared about the meeting on his social media platform ‘X’, he said, "I met the family members of the victim from Ayodhya, along with Dr Amit Singh Chauhan, the MLA from Bikapur constituency in Ayodhya district," the chief minister said on X. 

Sharing a picture from the meeting with the family members' faces blurred, he wrote in Hindi, "The culprits will not be spared at any cost, (and) strict action will be taken against them. We are committed to getting justice for the girl." 

Police had arrested the bakery owner Moid Khan and his employee Raju Khan on Friday from the Purakalandar area in connection with the case. 

During his address in the assembly on Thursday, Adityanath asserted that Moid Khan was affiliated with the Samajwadi Party (SP). 

"Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him," Yoge asserted. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?
DNA Video
DNA: How Bangladeshis occupying Indian land?
DNA Video
DNA: Is reservation going to end?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the High Court's decision on Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Railway Minister got angry after being called a reel minister in Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How water start dripping from new Parliament?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA Video
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA Video
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA Video
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!