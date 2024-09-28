Advertisement
RAHUL GANDHI

'Ayodhya Temple Ceremony Had Naach-Gana, Ambani, Bacchan But Not Farmers': Rahul Gandhi's remarks Sparks Row, Irks BJP

LoP Rahul Gandhi claimed that prominent business figures like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and actor Amitabh Bachchan were invited, but no farmers or laborers were given a place in the event.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lok sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has once again drawn flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following his latest remarks on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. While speaking at a public gathering in Haryana's Hisar, the senior congress leader lashed out at the BJP claiming that the saffron party excluded ordinary citizens, especially farmers, from the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 

Gandhi claimed that prominent business figures like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and actor Amitabh Bachchan were invited, but no farmers or labourers were given a place in the event.

"When the temple in Ayodhya opened, you could see Adani, Ambani, and Amitabh Bachchan, but there wasn't a single farmer or worker present. There was 'Naach Gaana'(song and dance), but no representation of those who truly represent India’s working class," the former Congress Chief. 

Continuing his attack, on the saffron party, Gandhi stated that the exclusion of farmers and workers from such a significant national event reflects the BJP’s disconnect with the masses. He pointed out that the farmers, who form the backbone of the country, were not invited, while celebrities and industrialists were given prominence.

 BJP Hits  Back

Following Rahul Gandhi's 'Naach Gana' remark, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla trained his guns at the Congress MP. In a post on X, he said, "After Hindu Hinsak & Devta is not Bhagwan now Rahul Gandhi says Ram Mandir pious Pran Pratishta was “dance event” “naach gaana event” !

"From Sanatan Samapt to Sanatan Beemari hai to Hindu dharm dhokha to abusing Ram Charitmanas - INDI alliance believes in 'Hindu Astha par karo chot, Lena hai votebank ka vote," he added. 

Tirath Singh Rawat, another senior BJP leader, countered Gandhi’s claims by stating that the Congress leader’s remarks stemmed from a lack of understanding of Indian culture. Rawat emphasized that the consecration ceremony was a celebration for all, and ordinary citizens were very much a part of it.

In an Interview with ANI, Tirath Singh said, "Maybe Rahul Gandhi hasn’t fully grasped Indian culture yet. The day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony was a day of celebration, and everyone, including the common people, was involved in the festivities. The devotion to Lord Ram was shared by all." 

