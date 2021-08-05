हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Mandir

Ayodhya temple will be ready soon, says Ram Mandir trust

New Delhi: The construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is going on at a fast pace and will be ready soon, said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which was constituted to look after the construction and management of the temple. 

"The construction of the Bhavya Mandir at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is going on at a fast pace. It will be ready soon and the doors would be opened for all devotees for darshan. May Shri Ram bless all. Jai Shri Ram," the trust wrote on its official Twitter handle. 

"One year ago, on this day, the Bhumi Pujan for a Bhavya Mandir dedicated to Bhagwan Shri Ram took place. The historic moment was after struggle for hundreds of years. Words fail to do justice to the support & blessings received from millions of devotees," it said. 

Earlier on August 5, 2020, the foundation stone was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict in the decades-old Ram Mandi-Babri Masjid dispute. 

A five-judge bench of the apex court unanimously ruled in the favour of Ram Lalla and handed over the entire disputed land to a trust which would be set up by the government.

