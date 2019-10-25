Ayodhya to celebrate grand Diwali on Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath will take part in event

Ayodhya: Ayodhya will celebrate grand Diwali with the name of 'Ayodha Deepostav' on Saturday. The Ayodhya Deepostav will have Fijian politician and MP Veena Bhatnagar as the chief guest of the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his entire cabinet, will take part in the event. He will be reaching Ramkatha Park at 4 pm, as per the schedule.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel will also mark her presence in the event. However, the event will commemorate from 10 am and around 6.30 pm, there will be a special 'Surya Arti' performed.

The event will have act play of Lord Ram's life in which people from various countries will take part. The character playing Lord Ram in the event will land in a helicopter in the park and CM Adityanath will be performing the rituals there.

The lighting of five lakh 51 thousand diyas (lamps) will be also be done at the event. The grand Diwali celebration is being done ahead of the final verdict on Ram Mandir that will be declared by the Supreme Court.