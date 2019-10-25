close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayodhya

Ayodhya to celebrate grand Diwali on Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath will take part in event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his entire cabinet, will take part in the event. He will be reaching Ramkatha Park at 4 pm, as per the schedule.

Ayodhya to celebrate grand Diwali on Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath will take part in event
Representational Image

Ayodhya: Ayodhya will celebrate grand Diwali with the name of 'Ayodha Deepostav' on Saturday. The Ayodhya Deepostav will have Fijian politician and MP Veena Bhatnagar as the chief guest of the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his entire cabinet, will take part in the event. He will be reaching Ramkatha Park at 4 pm, as per the schedule.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel will also mark her presence in the event. However, the event will commemorate from 10 am and around 6.30 pm, there will be a special 'Surya Arti' performed.

Live TV

The event will have act play of Lord Ram's life in which people from various countries will take part. The character playing Lord Ram in the event will land in a helicopter in the park and CM Adityanath will be performing the rituals there.

The lighting of five lakh 51 thousand diyas (lamps) will be also be done at the event. The grand Diwali celebration is being done ahead of the final verdict on Ram Mandir that will be declared by the Supreme Court. 

 

Tags:
AyodhyaDiwaliCM Yogi AdityanathRam Mandir
Next
Story

Eastern Army commander visits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang to review border security

Must Watch

PT5M33S

Amit Shah annouces the BJP-JJP alliance for Haryana