Ayodhya Turns Into Fortress With 3-Layered Security; Over 100 Foreign Delegates To Attend January 22 Event

With just two days left for the grand event in Ayodhya, the city has turned into a fortress with a three-layered security in place. While the city has been decorated like never before, security forces have also tightened. While the saints have started gathering in the city, a Laddu weighing 1265 kg prepared in Hyderabad has now reached Ayodhya. Also, the world's largest lock and key weighing around 400kg has reached Ayodhya from Aligarh. Chandigarh is also preparing 150 quintals of laddoos for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Lock and Key weighing around 400 kg, made in 6 months arrives at Ayodhya from Aligarh, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on 22nd January. pic.twitter.com/Agl4I1nThK — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: 1265 kg laddoo prasad reaches Karsevakpuram from Hyderabad.



N Nagabhushanam Reddy of Sri Ram Catering Services, who prepared these laddoos says, "...God has blessed my business and my family. I had pledged to prepare 1kg laddoo for each day till I am… pic.twitter.com/iT1bYiETBy — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Foreign Delegates

A total of 100 delegates from 54 countries have officially confirmed their attendance at the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22. The Ram Temple Trust has extended invitations to government representatives from countries such as the USA, Britain, Australia, Mauritius, and Africa, among others. Additionally, the guest list includes 506 state guests.

Three-Layered Security

A three-tier security perimeter, overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF) established by the Uttar Pradesh government for safeguarding temples and critical installations, along with the CRPF, provincial armed constabulary (PAC), and UP civil police, will ensure the protection of the grand Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya during the pran pratishtha ceremony on Monday.

Reports indicate that approximately 100 commandos from the SSF, trained by the National Security Guard (NSG) in highly specialized anti-terror tactics and intervention drills, have strategically positioned themselves in and around the temple complex to mitigate any potential security threats. The CRPF, responsible for safeguarding the site since the early nineties, will be stationed in the primary temple cordon, which houses the sanctum sanctorum.

The SSF, consisting of personnel on deputation from the UP police and PAC, constitutes the largest component with 1,400 personnel deployed mainly in the 'red' zone located just outside the primary cordon. The 'yellow' zone, encompassing areas beyond, will witness the presence of PAC and UP civil police, along with some SSF personnel patrolling the temple surroundings.

Uttar Pradesh Police ATS at Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/7XhmmboSEr — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) January 19, 2024

NDRF Teams Deployed

DIG, NDRF Varanasi, Manoj Kumar Sharma said that in view of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, three NDRF teams have been deployed in the city. "We have deployed teams in coordination with the local administration and police...One of our teams is deployed at the ghats... We are capable of dealing with all possible challenges," he said.

#WATCH | DIG, NDRF Varanasi, Manoj Kumar Sharma says "In view of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on 22nd January, our 3 teams are deployed here...We have deployed teams in coordination with the local administration and police...One of our teams is deployed at the ghats...… pic.twitter.com/UnknWg8Oq4 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony will take place on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance there.