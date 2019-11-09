Ayodhya verdict live streaming: Watch Supreme Court's historic judgement on Zee News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is all set to deliver the verdict in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case of Ayodhya on Saturday at 10:30 am. A five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, along with other justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer will be pronouncing the judgment.

As the nation awaits the historic verdict, schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as a precautionary measure when the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Saturday. Further, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared holidays for all schools and colleges in the state starting from November 9 to 11 in view of safety concerns.

Security has been beefed up across India to maintain peace. While forces are on alert across the country, elaborate arrangements have been put in place in Uttar Pradesh and especially Ayodhya in wake of the verdict. Over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed in Ayodhya district alone to maintain the law and order situation and prevent any untoward incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for peace and calm ahead of the Ayodhya verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. PM Modi said whatever the Supreme Court decides will not be loss or victory for any party and harmony must be maintained at all cost.

A notice regarding the pronouncement of judgment by a Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was uploaded on the official website of the Supreme Court late Friday evening. The bench on October 16 had reserved the judgment after the marathon hearings over 40 days.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh to take of the situation on ground ahead of Supreme Court's verdict. CJI Gogoi, along with the officials, reviewed security arrangements in Ayodhya and asked if the state needs direction, the additional help of any kind from the Centre, other states or from the Supreme Court.