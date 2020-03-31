Ayurveda's immunity-boosting measures can prevent you from coronavirus COVID 19

New Delhi: Enhancing the body’s natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures to boost our immunity to fight against the coronavirus, according to Ayush.

Ayurveda, which propagates the gifts of nature in maintaining a healthy and happy living, has an extensive knowledge base on preventive care derived from the concepts of “Dinacharya” - daily regimes and “Ritucharya” - seasonal regimes to maintain a healthy life.

Ayurveda is a plant-based science. The simplicity of awareness about oneself and the harmony each individual can achieve by uplifting and maintaining his or her immunity is emphasized across Ayurveda’s classical scriptures, said a statement by the Ministry of AYUSH.

AYUSH recommends the following self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health. These are supported by Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications.

General Measures

1. Drink warm water throughout the day.

2. Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes as advised by Ministry of AYUSH

3. Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.



Ayurvedic Immunity Promoting Measures

1. Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar-free Chyavanprash.

2. Drink herbal tea/decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and / or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed.

3. Golden Milk- Half teaspoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk - once or twice a day.



Simple Ayurvedic Procedures

1. Nasal application - Apply sesame oil/coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (PratimarshNasya) in the morning and evening.

2. Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 tablespoon sesame or coconut oil in the mouth. Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by a warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.



During dry cough / sore throat

1. Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practiced once in a day.

2. Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

3. These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.

The above measures can be followed to the extent possible as per an individual’s convenience. These measures have been recommended eminent Vaidyas from across the country as they may possibly boost an individual’s immunity against infections. Notably, the advisory does not claim to be a treatment for coronavirus COVID 19 but are measures to boost your body's natural defence system.