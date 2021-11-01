Centre to hold nationwide Rangoli making competition, here's how to participate

New Delhi: As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration, the Centre on Sunday (October 31, 2021) announced to hold nationwide Rangoli making, Deshbhakti Geet writing and Lori writing competitions.

"As mentioned by PM Narendra Modi Ji in Mann Ki Baat, the Ministry of Culture will be holding 'Rangoli' making competition from Taluka to National level in celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Union Minister For Culture, G Kishan Reddy said.

The initiative, notably, was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address on October 24.

As mentioned by Hon PM @narendramodi Ji in #MannKiBaat, @MinOfCultureGoI will be holding ‘Rangoli’ making competition from Taluka to National level in celebration of Azadi Ka #AmritMahotsav. To participate: https://t.co/NiElnbu7T6#UnityInCreativity pic.twitter.com/PtR3w2EM6p — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 31, 2021

"This initiative aims to encourage participation so as to ensure substantive 'Jan bhagidaari', the Ministry of Culture of said.

The registration has begun on Sunday.

'Rangoli Making' Competition

Indians between the ages of 16-45 can send in their entries and only entries for physical Rangoli designs will be eligible for the contest. The Ministry of Culture informed that Rangoli related to the freedom movement, picture of a hero of the freedom struggle, an event of India's independence movement with colours can be created.

The competition will be held in three stages -- District, State and National level. The national-level final will be held on Baisakhi next year (April 13).

The state-level winners will compete in the national level competition and among these 75 participants will be selected as national winners. These 75 Rangolis will be showcased on Basant Panchami at a prominent location in New Delhi and will be rewarded as well.

'Deshbhakti Geet' competition

Indian citizens aged between 16-45 can send in their entries. These patriotic songs can be in the mother tongue, can be in the national language, and can be written in English too.

The competition will be held in four stages to incentivize local flavours to emerge and be declared winners and also have the chance to compete at district, state and national levels.

The national-level final will be held on the occasion of Baisakhi next year (April 13). The winning compositions will be taken up by some of India's most accomplished artists at a star-studded event hosted by renowned lyricists and famous singers.

'Lori' Contest

Every Indian can participate and the national level final will be held on International Women’s Day next year (March 8). Participants can submit lullabies pertaining to patriotism, poems and songs in their mother tongue.

Dear fellow Indians, here’s a unique opportunity for you to pay a glorious tribute to India by participating in the Patriotic Lori/Lullaby writing competition.

The competition was announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in his #MannKiBaat. Come and participate! pic.twitter.com/RZFDjToHvc — A.R.Rahman #99Songs (@arrahman) October 31, 2021

Here's how to apply

1. Visit www.amritmahotsav.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'Competitions' section.

3. Choose the competition you want to participate in.

4. Provide your name, mobile number, email ID and other details including your entry file.

5. After filling in all the details, click on 'submit' to participate.

The detailed guidelines for participation are available at www.amritmahotsav.nic.in.

This is to be noted that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a Centre's initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. According to the Narendra Modi-led government, the Mahotsav is dedicated to Indians who have not only been instrumental in bringing the country this far in its journey but also to India's social, cultural, political and economic identity.

