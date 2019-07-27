Azam Khan not worthy of being an MP: Bihar women's panel on his sexist remark

NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's alleged derogatory and objectionable remarks on BJP lawmaker Ram Devi, the Bihar Women Commission said on Saturday that he is not worthy of being a member of Parliament.

Reacting to Khan's controversial remarks, Bihar women's panel chief Dilmani Mishra said, ''We've taken cognizance of the incident. We will request the Lok Sabha Speaker to take action against him. A member of Parliament who can't respect women is not worthy of being in the Parliament.''

Chairperson, Bihar Women Commission on Azam Khan's statement on BJP MP Rama Devi: We've taken cognizance of the incident. We will request the Lok Sabha Speaker to take action against him. A member of parliament who can't respect women is not worthy of being in the Parliament.

The SP lawmaker had made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi on Thursday when she was officiating as Speaker during a debate on triple talaq bill. His remarks created a storm in the Parliament, upsetting a large number of lawmakers, especially the women MPs, who demanded the strictest action against Khan.

The issues continued to rock the Parliament on Friday following which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held consultations with all parties and decided that Khan should apologise for his remarks.

Sources also claimed that Khan may be asked to apologise unconditionally in the House failing which action may be taken against him.

Sources said that several leaders, who attended the meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla on the issue, suggested that he should be asked to apologise in the House.

A large section of MPs who attended the meeting was of the view that "exemplary action" be taken against the SP leader.

Several women lawmakers, including Smriti Irani, Supriya Sule, Mimi Chakraborty, Rama Devi, Nirmala Sitharaman, strongly condemned him and demanded the strictest action against Khan. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj slammed Khan over his derogatory and sexist remark on BJP MP Rama Devi.

In a sharp retort, Swaraj claimed that Khan's statements "prove that he suffers from mental perversion".

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav jumped in is defence, saying he did not intend to malign anyone.

In a new twist to the row, Azam Khan's wife and Rajya Sabha MP Tazeen Fatma asserted that he will not apologise. Coming out in defence of her husband, Fatma claimed that Khan had said nothing wrong as he had addressed Devi as his 'younger and beloved sister'.

Speaking to Zee News, Fatma said, "Azam Khan did not say anything wrong and will not apologise. He addressed Rama Devi as his younger and beloved sister. He did not make any controversial statement in the House. So there is no question of apology."

Training her guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Fatma alleged that the BJP does not want Khan to speak in the House, so they always try to create a controversy around him.