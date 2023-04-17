Azam Khan's Health Deteriorates, SP Leader Admitted To Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan has been hospitalized at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after his health deteriorated. Azam Khan's family members admitted him to the hospital at 3 p.m. on Sunday night. His status is said to be stable at the moment, and his treatment is ongoing under the supervision of specialists. The senior SP leader was hospitalized in an ICU at a private hospital in Lucknow in August last year after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The commander had complained of shortness of breath, so he was evaluated by doctors. In May of last year, the 72-year-old was admitted to the same Delhi hospital for a routine check-up. Azam Khan was released from the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on May 20, 2022, the same day the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

Azam Khan was sentenced to three years in prison for hate speech. The Rampur MP/MLA court issued this judgement on October 27, 2022. He was also fined Rs 25,000 by the court. Bail was set at Rs 25,000 on a personal bond. His assembly membership was cancelled after that due to the three-year sentence. His right to vote was also taken away. After that, Azam will be unable to run for office or vote.

In Uttar Pradesh, bye-elections for two assembly seats have been called. On May 10, Rampur's Swar assembly seat and Mirzapur's Chanbe assembly seat will be up for election. On May 13, the counting will take place. The most well-known of these two assembly seats is that of Swar in Rampur district. Abdullah Azam, Azam Khan's son, was disqualified in this case. Only after that did this seat become available. Let us remind you that Azam holds considerable power in the Rampur Sadar and Swar seats. There is speculation on who from Azam Khan's family will run for the Swar seat.