PM Modi vs Kharge: The war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge continued on Friday after PM Modi took a swipe at the grand old party over its poll guarantees.

On Friday, the Congress launched a multi-pronged attack on the Prime Minister, with Kharge saying before pointing fingers, PM Modi should note that the "Modi Ki Guarantee" is a "cruel joke" on 140 crore Indians.

The Congress national president took to X and launched a scathing attack on the saffron party. He stated that the 'B' in BJP stands for 'betrayal' while 'J' stands for 'jumla'. In a post on X, Kharge said, "Narendra Modi ji, Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot and Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your government! Your drum beating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt!"

Besides Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal also slammed PM Modi, citing Congress' track record in fulfilling its promises.

"On May 16, 2024, you claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the roadmap for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your LIES!" the Congress chief said in the post.

Claiming to set the record straight, the senior Congress leader also highlighted the issue of the promise of "two crore jobs per year".

"Why is India's unemployment rate at a 45-year high and why are stampedes witnessed wherever there are vacancies for a handful of jobs," Kharge questioned.

"Who is responsible for 70 paper leaks in 7 years and who snatched 5 lakh government jobs by selling stake in PSUs," he further asked.

Stating that 'Bahut Hui Mehangai Ki Maar', the grand old party chief asked, "Why have household savings plunged to a 50-year low? Why has the cost of a common thali increased by 52 per cent in just last year? TOP -- Tomato prices have increased by 247 per cent, Potato by 180 per cent and Onion by 60 per cent."

"Who levied GST on essential food items such as Milk, Curd, Aata, Dal? Who is penalising the middle class through Long Term Capital Gains Tax by indulging in tax terrorism," Kharge asked.

Continuing his attack at the BJP, Kharge took a jibe at the saffron party over its promise of "Acche Din"

"Rupee is at an all-time low. Is it in ICU or in Margdarshak Mandal? Your Govt has borrowed Rs 150 lakh+ crores in past 10 years, amounting to a debt of Rs 1.5 lakh on every Indian. MSMEs have been destroyed through DeMO + Flawed GST," he said.

"Clean chit to China post-Galwan, red carpet for Chinese investments and ruining relations with every neighbouring country," Karge said in the post.

Going all out against the PM Modi-led central government, he accused it of "snatching government jobs from SC, ST, OBC, and EWS communities by a 91 per cent increase in Casual/Contract hiring".

"JUMLA of doubling Income of Farmers by 2022. Refusing Legal Guarantee for MSP. GST on 35 Farm articles. Turning permanent recruitment to Armed Forces to a temporary one through Agnipath! Modi ji, before finger-pointing, please note that MODI KI GUARANTEE is a cruel joke on 140 crore Indians!," the Congress chief said.

Kharge's remarks came after Modi on Friday said the Congress stands "badly exposed" in front of people for promising to them what the party knows it will never be able to deliver. Modi launched a fierce attack on the opposition party as he seized on Kharge's comments that the Congress' state units should make promises that are properly budgeted. He also said the developmental trajectory and fiscal health in the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana are going from bad to worse.

(With PTI Inputs)