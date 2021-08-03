हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana

B.Tech Baba! Godman held for cheating and sexual exploitation

Police raided Sri Sai Maansi Charitable Trust at Ajmapur in PA Palli mandal of Nalgonda and arrested Swamy and his three disciples.

Photo courtesy: YouTube

Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Tuesday (August 3) arrested a fake godman for allegedly cheating his followers.

The Nalgonda police arrested Vishwa Chaitanya Swamy following a raid on his ashram after a complaint that he was sexually exploiting women followers.

According to the sources, Sai Vishwa Chaitanya hailed from Krishna district was born and raised in Hyderabad. He is said to have studied B.Tech and also served as a software engineer. He went on to produce videos on Youtube with his channel with the name 'Vishwa Chaitanya' in order to grab the attention of people looking for spiritual awakening. 

Police raided Sri Sai Maansi Charitable Trust at Ajmapur in PA Palli Mandal of Nalgonda and arrested Swamy and his three disciples.

It also seized Rs 26 lakh cash, 500 grams gold, and fixed deposit bonds during the raid.

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath told reporters that documents relating to 17 acres of land, seven laptops, four mobile phones, a car, herbs, and puja material were also seized.

Swamy claimed to have followers in 40 countries. Police said he used to trap women, and allegedly had relations with 11 women. He used to convince them that they will develop miraculous powers by having sexual relations with him.

The police learned that Swamy had made a fixed deposit of Rs 1.30 crore in the name of his second wife.

(With agency inputs)

