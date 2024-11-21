Advertisement
Baba Bageshwar Calls For 'Vande Mataram' In Temples And Mosques To Identify True Patriots

Nov 21, 2024
Baba Bageshwar Calls For 'Vande Mataram' In Temples And Mosques To Identify True Patriots Image: ANI

Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham, on Thursday proposed that the national song "Vande Mataram" be sung after the Aarti in both temples and mosques. He believes this practice would help identify true patriots and differentiate them from anti-nationals.

"In temples and even in mosques, Vande Mataram should be sung. If this is implemented, it will clearly show who are true patriots and who are anti-nationals," he told to ANI.

Shastri further added that this initiative would not only instil patriotism but also bring clarity to the intentions and loyalties of people,

Shastri said that such steps could foster national unity and strengthen bonds among citizens, transcending religious barriers.

"This Hindu spirit is growing and becoming a unique identity. There is a surge of fervent Hindus, reminiscent of the atmosphere during the time of independence. The current environment is one of Hindu unity. People are excited and participating enthusiastically. We feel truly revitalised," he added.

Addressing the issue of religious conversions among Adivasis, Acharya rejected the term "Adivasi" and suggested referring to them as "Anadiwasis" to highlight their timeless connection to Indian culture.

"We want to give them a new identity. They are not just Adivasis; they are Anadiwasis--eternal members of this land who have always been with us. They stood with Bhagwan Shri Ram and are from Mata Sabari's lineage. These are remarkable people, and they must be honoured and included," he said, ANI reported.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK