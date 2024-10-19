Baba Siddique Murder: 5 Arrested Accused Demanded Rs 50 Lakh, Later Backed Out, Reveals Mumbai Police

Mumbai police have revealed that five newly arrested suspects had initially demanded Rs 50 lakh to carry out the assassination of of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. However, the accused later withdrew from the plan due to a payment disagreement and Siddique's high-profile status, officials said.

The five arrested individuals are alleged to have provided logistical support and firearms to those who eventually carried out the shooting. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to nine, with three key suspects still at large.

Disagreement Over Contract Led to Backing Out

The five arrested men – identified as Nitin Gautam Sapre (32) from Dombivli, Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi (27), all from Ambernath in Thane district, and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43) from Panvel in Raigad – had been approached for the killing through a mediator.

According to police sources, the group, led by Sapre, demanded Rs 50 lakh for the murder but eventually backed out.

An official explained, "The contract fell through due to a disagreement over payment. Additionally, Sapre realized that assassinating a politician of Siddique's stature would attract significant problems for his group. This was another reason they chose not to proceed."

Provided Support Despite Backing Out

Despite withdrawing from the murder plot, the group did not sever ties with the plan. They allegedly provided logistical assistance and firearms to the individuals who eventually shot Siddique. The police revealed that the module, led by Sapre, was in contact with Shubham Lonkar and mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar until the night of the shooting.

Involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Under Investigation

Investigators are now examining whether the proposal for the assassination was brought to Sapre's group through the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police are trying to ascertain if Shubham Lonkar and Akhtar, both conspirators, facilitated the connection.

Previous Arrests and Hunt for Key Suspects

Earlier, the police had arrested four individuals, including alleged shooters Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) from Uttar Pradesh. Two other suspects arrested include Harishkumar Balakram Nisad (23) and Pravin Lonkar, brother of co-conspirator Shubham Lonkar, who is a resident of Pune.

The investigation has intensified, and a look-out circular (LOC) has been issued for the three main suspects still on the run – Shivkumar Gautam, Shubham Lonkar, and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar.

Baba Siddique, aged 66, was shot dead on the night of October 12 outside the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The murder has shocked the political community, and authorities are leaving no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.

