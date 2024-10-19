Zeeshan Siddique, Baba Siddique’s son and an MLA, took to social media platform X to share a cryptic message On Friday. The post came just hours after his meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In his post he wrote, "Not all that is hidden sleeps, Nor all that is visible speaks."

Not all that is hidden sleeps,

Nor all that is visible speaks. October 18, 2024

During the meeting, Zeeshan was briefed about the progress in the police investigation into his father's murder.

Arrests made in Baba Siddique Case

The number of arrests related to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has risen to nine, with five additional suspects detained after raids in Panvel and Karjat in Raigad district. The latest arrests came after raids in nearby regions, hinting at a well-organized operation behind the crime. However, the motive for the killing remains under investigation, and police are exploring multiple angles.

Baba Siddique was shot dead near his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12.



Earlier, on Thursday, Zeeshan had publicly demanded justice for his family, urging that his father’s death not be politicized. He emphasized that the incident should not go in vain and called for a transparent and unbiased probe.

Shooter’s Shocking Claims

Amid the ongoing investigation, Yogesh alias Raju, a 26-year-old associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang, has made startling claims regarding Baba Siddique's alleged criminal links. Although Raju is not directly involved in Siddique’s murder, he suggested that the former NCP leader had connections with India’s most-wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim.

Raju claimed that Siddique had charges against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and that his association with Dawood, infamous for orchestrating the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, could have led to his untimely death. “When people get involved with such individuals, something is bound to happen. This is exactly what happened to Siddique,” Raju alleged.